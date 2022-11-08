Waverly Veterans Post hosts fish dinner

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly fish fry Nov. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m.
On the menu for $14 per person is cod loin, baked beans, cole slaw and fixin’s.
No one in a local contested race raised more than Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford.
If carrying out, front door pick-up will be offered 5-6 p.m. that same day. Carry out orders must be placed by Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. through www.waverlyvets.us or by calling (319) 483-9287.
If dining on the lower level, orders do not need to be placed ahead of time.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.
PHOTOS: Grundy Center vs. East Buchanan in Class A state quarterfinals
110522-spt-gc-11
110522-spt-gc-6
110522-spt-gc-7
110522-spt-gc-8
110522-spt-gc-10
110522-spt-gc-5
110522-spt-gc-3
110522-spt-gc-4
110522-spt-gc-2
110522-spt-gc-1
110522-spt-gc-0
110522-spt-gc-9
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.