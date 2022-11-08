 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Veterans Post hosts fish dinner

090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly fish fry Nov. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m.

On the menu for $14 per person is cod loin, baked beans, cole slaw and fixin’s.

If carrying out, front door pick-up will be offered 5-6 p.m. that same day. Carry out orders must be placed by Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. through www.waverlyvets.us or by calling (319) 483-9287.

If dining on the lower level, orders do not need to be placed ahead of time.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.

