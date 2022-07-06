 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly veterans post holds breakfast

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold its monthly breakfast 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

Scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits ‘n’ gravy, peaches, rolls, orange juice and coffee will be served for a free-will offering. The event is open to the public.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

