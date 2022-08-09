Waverly Veterans Post free-will breakfast

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will be hosting their monthly free-will donation breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausages, cheesy potatoes, rolls, coffee and juice.
The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW in Waverly.
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 2
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 3
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 4
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 5
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 6
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 7
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 9
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 10
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 11
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 12
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 13
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 14
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
Irish Fest 15
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
