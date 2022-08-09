 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly Veterans Post free-will breakfast

  • 0
090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will be hosting their monthly free-will donation breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 13 from  7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausages, cheesy potatoes, rolls, coffee and juice.

The post is located at 1300 4th St. NW in Waverly.

Iowa Irish Fest 2022

1 of 15
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Final supermoon of 2022 rises on Aug. 11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News