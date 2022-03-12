Waverly veterans plan breakfast Saturday, fish fry March 18

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will hold its monthly breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday serving scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, peaches and coffee. A free-will offering will be collected.
The monthly fish fry will be Friday, March 18, serving cod loin, baked beans, home made potato salad, and cole slaw for $12. Upper level carryout is 5-6 p.m. Please submit order by 5 p.m. Thursday. Lower lever dine-in serving 5:30-7 p.m., no reservation necessary.