 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly veterans plan breakfast Saturday, fish fry March 18

  • 0
fish fry logo

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will hold its monthly breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday serving scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, peaches and coffee. A free-will offering will be collected.

The monthly fish fry will be Friday, March 18, serving cod loin, baked beans, home made potato salad, and cole slaw for $12. Upper level carryout is 5-6 p.m. Please submit order by 5 p.m. Thursday. Lower lever dine-in serving 5:30-7 p.m., no reservation necessary. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News