Waverly veteran tries to unseat longtime Bremer County supervisor

If elected, he’d like to expand home health care for veterans in the community.

“Recently there’s been some changes in the way the coverage is provided,” he said, noting he’d work to secure more funding.

A member of the Veterans Association in Bremer County, Mitchell said he wants to see Bremer County veterans have more local opportunities for health care rather than the nearly two-hour drive to Iowa City.

“There hasn’t been a veteran on the board for a long, long time. I think I just might have a little more insight on what could be done to make that program better for them, he said.

Maintaining adequate infrastructure for roads and bridges is also important to Mitchell. He is proud his community is safe and clean and wants to work to keep it that way.

He said he believes in governing fairly and is proud of the way Bremer County has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t please all people, but it’s important to be honest and fair,” he said. “Our community as a whole is doing a very good job of working together trying to control the pandemic as much as possible. I’m just a very interested citizen that wants to give back to the community.”