Waverly veteran tries to unseat longtime Bremer County supervisor
Waverly veteran tries to unseat longtime Bremer County supervisor

WAVERLY — A Waverly veteran and business owner is trying to unseat longtime Bremer County Supervisor Ken Kammeyer.

The two candidates are vying for the District 1 county supervisor spot on the Nov. 3 ballot. The role includes policymaking, administering county programs and exerting authority over the county budget. The Bremer County supervisors meet weekly on Mondays. The three supervisors serve staggered four-year terms.

Dean Mitchell

Longtime Waverly resident and business owner Dean Mitchell has tossed his hat in the ring for the county supervisor role.

Mitchell, 71, is owner and operator of local businesses Mitchell Insurance and Dean Mitchell & Associates Realtors.

“The focus of my campaign is to ensure that the Board of Supervisors represents the citizens living in my district, including those in Waverly city limits. I would like all citizens of Bremer County to understand the purpose of the board and how the decisions made impact their lives,” he said.

Mitchell, a Hawkeye native and a Democrat, served tour in Vietnam while enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1970-72. He planted roots in Waverly in 1972 and has called the town home ever since.

As an independent insurance agent, Mitchell said the community has supported him for the past 37 years and now he’d like to give back.

If elected, he’d like to expand home health care for veterans in the community.

“Recently there’s been some changes in the way the coverage is provided,” he said, noting he’d work to secure more funding.

A member of the Veterans Association in Bremer County, Mitchell said he wants to see Bremer County veterans have more local opportunities for health care rather than the nearly two-hour drive to Iowa City.

“There hasn’t been a veteran on the board for a long, long time. I think I just might have a little more insight on what could be done to make that program better for them, he said.

Maintaining adequate infrastructure for roads and bridges is also important to Mitchell. He is proud his community is safe and clean and wants to work to keep it that way.

He said he believes in governing fairly and is proud of the way Bremer County has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t please all people, but it’s important to be honest and fair,” he said. “Our community as a whole is doing a very good job of working together trying to control the pandemic as much as possible. I’m just a very interested citizen that wants to give back to the community.”

Ken Kammeyer

Ken Kammeyer, born and raised in Waverly, is hoping to secure his fifth term as county supervisor, a role he was first elected to in 2005.

In the past he has owned a travel agency and was a real estate agent before serving on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves on 11 boards and commissions.

“I enjoy the challenge. I care about what happens in the communities. I care about what happens here and what happens to taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Kammeyer, also 71, said he is most proud of his work on a program for unemployed and displaced workers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2019 organized a realignment committee for Iowa Workforce Development. Kammeyer was appointed as CEO and co-chair for the group that aims to reorganize how funds are managed, including unemployment insurance and job training.

“We’re trying to get displaced workers back to work,” he said, including laid-off workers from major Cedar Valley companies like Ocwen and John Deere.

He also works with Community Based Services of Bremer County, an organization that promotes the development of abilities and successful community living to individuals with special needs.

Kammeyer said his experience will be beneficial to the board and his community.

“I understand the impact of how decisions affect all residents,” he said. “Whether it’s bridges, roads or trails, the health department or safety, it’s just making Bremer County a better place to live.”

District 1 includes all unincorporated territory in Washington Township that is east of the centerline of Easton Avenue and east of the city limits of Waverly and the city of Waverly Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4.

