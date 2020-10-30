Waverly veteran tries to unseat longtime Bremer County supervisor

WAVERLY — A Waverly veteran and business owner is trying to unseat longtime Bremer County Supervisor Ken Kammeyer.
The two candidates are vying for the District 1 county supervisor spot on the Nov. 3 ballot. The role includes policymaking, administering county programs and exerting authority over the county budget. The Bremer County supervisors meet weekly on Mondays. The three supervisors serve staggered four-year terms.
Dean Mitchell
Longtime Waverly resident and business owner Dean Mitchell has tossed his hat in the ring for the county supervisor role.
Mitchell, 71, is owner and operator of local businesses Mitchell Insurance and Dean Mitchell & Associates Realtors.
“The focus of my campaign is to ensure that the Board of Supervisors represents the citizens living in my district, including those in Waverly city limits. I would like all citizens of Bremer County to understand the purpose of the board and how the decisions made impact their lives,” he said.
Mitchell, a Hawkeye native and a Democrat, served tour in Vietnam while enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1970-72. He planted roots in Waverly in 1972 and has called the town home ever since.
As an independent insurance agent, Mitchell said the community has supported him for the past 37 years and now he’d like to give back.
If elected, he’d like to expand home health care for veterans in the community.
“Recently there’s been some changes in the way the coverage is provided,” he said, noting he’d work to secure more funding.
A member of the Veterans Association in Bremer County, Mitchell said he wants to see Bremer County veterans have more local opportunities for health care rather than the nearly two-hour drive to Iowa City.
“There hasn’t been a veteran on the board for a long, long time. I think I just might have a little more insight on what could be done to make that program better for them, he said.
Maintaining adequate infrastructure for roads and bridges is also important to Mitchell. He is proud his community is safe and clean and wants to work to keep it that way.
Support Local Journalism
He said he believes in governing fairly and is proud of the way Bremer County has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
“You can’t please all people, but it’s important to be honest and fair,” he said. “Our community as a whole is doing a very good job of working together trying to control the pandemic as much as possible. I’m just a very interested citizen that wants to give back to the community.”
Ken Kammeyer
Ken Kammeyer, born and raised in Waverly, is hoping to secure his fifth term as county supervisor, a role he was first elected to in 2005.
In the past he has owned a travel agency and was a real estate agent before serving on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves on 11 boards and commissions.
“I enjoy the challenge. I care about what happens in the communities. I care about what happens here and what happens to taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Kammeyer, also 71, said he is most proud of his work on a program for unemployed and displaced workers.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2019 organized a realignment committee for Iowa Workforce Development. Kammeyer was appointed as CEO and co-chair for the group that aims to reorganize how funds are managed, including unemployment insurance and job training.
“We’re trying to get displaced workers back to work,” he said, including laid-off workers from major Cedar Valley companies like Ocwen and John Deere.
He also works with Community Based Services of Bremer County, an organization that promotes the development of abilities and successful community living to individuals with special needs.
Kammeyer said his experience will be beneficial to the board and his community.
“I understand the impact of how decisions affect all residents,” he said. “Whether it’s bridges, roads or trails, the health department or safety, it’s just making Bremer County a better place to live.”
District 1 includes all unincorporated territory in Washington Township that is east of the centerline of Easton Avenue and east of the city limits of Waverly and the city of Waverly Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.