Waverly Utilities receives three national awards

WAVERLY -- The local utility company received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability and safety in 2021 from American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

Waverly Utilities was honored with a Certificate of Excellence for reliable performance, when comparing WU’s outage records against nationwide data gathered by the Energy Information Administration.

It is in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index and is one of only five in Iowa to earn this certificate.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and to continue the solid record of reliability our customers have come to expect from Waverly Utilities,” said CEO Darrel Wenzel. “It is a testament to the hard work of all our employees to ensure that we keep Waverly powered.”

Waverly Utilities also earned the APPA’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2021. The utility earned first place in the category for utilities with 30,000 to 59,000 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

A third award comes from The Arbor Day Foundation, naming Waverly Utilities a 2022 Tree Line USA city in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America's urban trees.

It also promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

Waverly Utilities achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

