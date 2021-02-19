Waverly Utilities called upon to supplement power to the south

WAVERLY – Parts of the country experiencing power outages after a deadly blast of winter have called upon some Midwest utilities for help.

Waverly Utilities self-generated electricity for 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday to aid southern states experiencing rolling blackouts caused by the extreme cold weather conditions.

“With our self-generating ability, as long as fuel is available, we can isolate the community from grid-reliability issues that we witnessed happen in the southern states,” said WU CEO Darrel Wenzel.

Waverly Utilities maintains 36 megawatts of dual fuel -- diesel and natural gas -- generators, enough electricity to power the city of Waverly.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas, including some in Iowa, implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle, said rolling blackouts are no longer needed, but it asked customers to conserve energy until at least 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cedar Falls Utilities and MidAmerican Energy this week asked customers to limit energy consumption as much as possible through Friday at least.