Waverly tree replacement program begins Sept. 12 and ends Nov. 5

WAVERLY -- Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring the annual tree replacement program for Waverly area residents. Any Waverly Utilities customer may take advantage of the program if their property has had a tree removed due to storm damage, insects, or disease.

The program begins Monday and ends Nov. 5.

Trees may be purchased at Tiedt Nursery and Wells Hollow Landscaping. The program is a 50% rebate up to $75 off the cost of each tree. For example: a $100 tree would get a $50 rebate, a $150 tree would get a $75 rebate, and a $250 tree would get a $75 rebate.

There is a limit of 30 trees rebated this year. Limit of two trees per address. The rebate will not be permitted for maple trees. Check with local vendors for a list of available replacement species.

Any questions should be directed to Garret Riordan in City Hall at (319) 352-6263, or by email at griordan@waverlyia.com.