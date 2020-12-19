Waverly to hire staff, buy equipment in preparation for new ball diamonds next year

WAVERLY -- A new full-time staff member will be hired to oversee the new Cedar River Park ball diamonds, and nearly $200,000 worth of diamond-related equipment, supplies and other costs are planned for next year if the proposed leisure services budget is approved next month.

Garret Riordan, Waverly's leisure services director, presented his department's preliminary budget at Thursday's leisure services commission meeting.

That included the budget for the parks department, which will be adding expenses for Cedar River Park, already under construction and scheduled to be completed in time for the 2022 season.

Thought Riordan cautioned commission members his budget would be tweaked leading up to a vote on it in January -- which must then be approved by the Waverly City Council -- he noted the budget will include the hiring of a full-time employee with a salary of $46,039 to oversee those diamonds.

"That employee will be used throughout other aspects of the parks department as well," Riordan said, noting that while he wasn't ready to hire someone yet, that person "will be hired at some point during the next fiscal year."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}