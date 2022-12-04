Waverly to greet Christmas with holiday event

WAVERLY — The Christmas spirit will soon return to Waverly with the annual Christmas Greetings on Main event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The opening ceremony will be at Santa’s House in Kohlmann Park.

Storefront windows on Bremer Avenue will come alive in the city’s traditional holiday event, featuring various Christmas scenes. Hot cocoa from Nestle USA will be available at certain “hot spots” as carolers and performers roam downtown. Even Santa will make an appearance and listen to children on what they want this holiday season, said Tiffany Schrage, director of tourism and special events for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.

“We love seeing patrons stroll the streets amazed by all the holiday decorations, lights, music, Santa and all the other things that create the magic of the holidays in Waverly,” Schrage said. “Their smiles and laughter make all of our hard work worthwhile.”

The event’s theme this year is “Miracle on Main,” which the public chose through a vote on Facebook. It’s a theme that particularly resonates with RE/MAX Home Group, which has partnered with the Iowa Children’s Miracle Network chapter. The chapter raises money for the Iowa Stead Family Hospital in Iowa City, client care coordinator Katie Carlson said.

“Every transaction with a RE/MAX Home Group agent will donate money to CMN to help raise funds for Children in need,” Carlson said. “We will be sharing the stories, highlighting the cause and spreading holiday cheer to our community.”

Love & Lace, in partnership with Iowa Regional Utilities, is also raising money for a philanthropic cause. They will be selling light sticks and special Christmas ornaments for $5 each to pay for a clean-water well for Malawi in Africa through the African Oasis Project.

Such is the season of giving, Schrage said, which highlights how important this event is to the community.

“It remains a signature classic, yet year after year there is so much change (with) the different exhibits,” Schrage said. “Participants go to great lengths each year to make the displays even more impressive than before. The night in itself is a wonderful celebration of the holidays.”