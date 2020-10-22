Waverly to demolish former water pollution control facility, use concrete in ball diamond parking lot

Bronner also noted some of the concrete from the demolition was “intended to be utilized as the parking lot subbase at the nearby Cedar River Park ballfield complex,” and therefore the cost to haul would be included in the cost for that project instead.

Glaser also noted another comment he received was about the cost and whether the structure was “that unsafe,” or if there were ulterior motives for completing the project this winter.

“Is it something that has to be done now? Is this the place that we’re gonna put the Green Bridge? Is it something that we really want to spend money on right now?” he asked.

At-large Matthew Schneider noted he also heard from residents who said they were “disappointed to see this go.”

“But we explained to them that we are stretching this out, and the ceiling has fallen in and it has to go away. (But) we’re recycling the rubble, even, so it’s all good,” Schneider said. “It’s always sad to see a good asset like this come to an end, but it served us well.”

