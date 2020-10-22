Waverly to demolish former water pollution control facility, use concrete in ball diamond parking lot

WAVERLY — The city will demolish a former water pollution control facility that’s been vacant for 40 years at nearly half the cost budgeted to do so.
The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the demolition plans for the building, known as the Old WPC Dome, and award the contract, with Ward 2 council member Kris Glaser dissenting on both resolutions.
Elder Corporation of Pleasant Hill won the contract with the low bid of $58,500, bringing the total cost of demolition including design, site restoration and inspections to $102,500. That’s a little more than half the cost estimate of the $200,000.
“It’s always nice when things come in under estimate,” said at-large member Ann Rathe.
Demolition is set to take place this winter.
Glaser noted he had received a comment from the public about the material currently stored in the building, which he said city administrator James Bronner said would be relocated to another storage facility the city owns.
Bronner noted in public documents that the dome hadn’t been in use since the facilities were relocated in 1980, and had since then been used to store “aggregate used as backfill material when fixing water main breaks during the winter months.”
“The concrete ceiling in the structure is spalling and becoming a safety concern,” he wrote, noting there were other major structural issues. “Therefore, the structure is no longer a viable storage facility and needs to be demolished.”
Bronner also noted some of the concrete from the demolition was “intended to be utilized as the parking lot subbase at the nearby Cedar River Park ballfield complex,” and therefore the cost to haul would be included in the cost for that project instead.
Glaser also noted another comment he received was about the cost and whether the structure was “that unsafe,” or if there were ulterior motives for completing the project this winter.
“Is it something that has to be done now? Is this the place that we’re gonna put the Green Bridge? Is it something that we really want to spend money on right now?” he asked.
At-large Matthew Schneider noted he also heard from residents who said they were “disappointed to see this go.”
“But we explained to them that we are stretching this out, and the ceiling has fallen in and it has to go away. (But) we’re recycling the rubble, even, so it’s all good,” Schneider said. “It’s always sad to see a good asset like this come to an end, but it served us well.”
