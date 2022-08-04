Waverly swimming pool announces final day of season will be Aug. 14

WAVERLY — Aug. 14 is the last day the municipal outdoor swimming pool will be open this season.

A lack of available staffing after that date is driving the decision, said Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan.

That final day, the pool at 601 Fifth Ave S.W. will be open for the regular hours from 1 to 7 p.m.

“As we finish up another great season at the Waverly Pool, we would like to thank all of the patrons that came out to enjoy the water with us this summer,” the city said in a statement.

The pool is closing around the same time as past years, and is not expected to open for any special exceptions or events beyond Aug. 14.

Last year, the final day was Aug. 5, according to a Facebook post. Riordan said the latest the pool has been open the last 10 years is Aug. 18 or 19.

“That first week of August is typically when we lose a lot of people,” Riordan said.

Management has talked about creating certain incentives to keep seasonal employees there through August and up until the first week of school.

But Riordan said “the reality is they’d rather do other things than work,” and he doesn’t blame them because they’re typically taking off to go to a sports or band camp, or a family vacation one of the final weeks of the summer.

The pool opened May 28 this season.