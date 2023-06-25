WAVERLY -- The summer concert series, Concerts in Kohlmann, will continue with patriotic flare at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. N.W.

First Bank will sponsor the event featuring pianist James Aissen, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band performing a variety of patriotic music.

Representatives from First Bank will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food will be available for purchase too.

In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors, the rain site will be the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School auditorium.

“Concerts in Kohlmann” is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Any questions can be directed to the chamber at 319-352-4526.

