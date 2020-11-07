Waverly staff proposes new type of development for former Irving school site

WAVERLY -- The former Washington Irving Elementary School site might just be the right development opportunity for a new type of housing to Waverly.

Waverly zoning administrator Isaac Pezley showed the city's planning and zoning commission a drawing of a possible development of five townhome buildings of three units each on the site, which is owned by the city and sits at the corner of Second Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW.

"We're not necessarily saying that's what's going to be there," Pezley said during the commission's Thursday night meeting. "We just want to have a conversation with the commission and see where the commission stands on what they think is an appropriate use of this property."

Economic development director William Werger noted, however, that a developer he didn't want to name yet had come to the city proposing a development just like that on the site, and he was also asking the economic development commission to weigh in.

"It's just interesting to have that conversation before we got too far," Werger said.

Commissioner Mary French said it was a "great idea" to have a townhome option for residents.