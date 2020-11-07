Waverly staff proposes new type of development for former Irving school site

WAVERLY -- The former Washington Irving Elementary School site might just be the right development opportunity for a new type of housing to Waverly.
Waverly zoning administrator Isaac Pezley showed the city's planning and zoning commission a drawing of a possible development of five townhome buildings of three units each on the site, which is owned by the city and sits at the corner of Second Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW.
"We're not necessarily saying that's what's going to be there," Pezley said during the commission's Thursday night meeting. "We just want to have a conversation with the commission and see where the commission stands on what they think is an appropriate use of this property."
Economic development director William Werger noted, however, that a developer he didn't want to name yet had come to the city proposing a development just like that on the site, and he was also asking the economic development commission to weigh in.
"It's just interesting to have that conversation before we got too far," Werger said.
Commissioner Mary French said it was a "great idea" to have a townhome option for residents.
"I think it's something Waverly doesn't have right now, and it would fill a need," she said. "Frankly, I was kind of wondering why we didn't have this type of housing."
But commissioner Heidi Solheim wanted to know if it wasn't too "dense," and worried about the effects of flooding, as the former school was destroyed in the 2008 flood.
"There's not too much green space left, and what's kind of nice is having a little green space in that area," Solheim said.
Werger said any developer would have to follow the city's requirements for constructing in a 500-year flood plain, and the city proposed a triangular space in the middle as a place for possible green space, as well as landscaping between the buildings.
"I think it's a good idea to put this kind of housing there," said commissioner Kathryn Payne. "I think the density that it provides seems positive, and maybe would help spur some development along Bremer Avenue."
The units would be sold, not rented, and Werger estimated their price at between $225,000 and $245,000 each.
"We have this piece of property that we didn't pay very much money for, that we can really bring some benefit and maybe keep some prices down on a developer coming in to do the right type of thing," Werger said.
