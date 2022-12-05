Waverly-Shell Rock choir joins Wartburg Community Symphony, area choirs for 'Messiah'

WAVERLY — Greg Wessel energetically strode around the piano in the choir room at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. “Gather in your circles – turn and face the people in your circle,” the director told the chamber choir.

“Concentrate on feeling the music,” he said, sweeping his arm in a low arc as students rose from their chairs and gathered to stand in loosely formed circles. “Now, forget the notes and rhythms and feel the music, just let the music move you.”

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, it was one of the few rehearsals left for the chamber choir before two joint rehearsals with the Wartburg Community Symphony.

On Saturday, the choir will join voices with Bel Canto Cedar Valley along with St. Paul’s Lutheran and Trinity United Methodist church choirs to perform with the Wartburg Community Symphony. The symphony is celebrating its 70th anniversary and will perform selections from Handel’s “Messiah.”

The 2 p.m. concert takes place in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus in Waverly.

“It’s a big deal for these kids,” said Wessel. “I feel very confident about the music. We’ll be singing nine excerpts from Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ and the music is very challenging, but the choir will be ready.”

The chamber choir is an auditioned ensemble, Wessel said, composed of juniors and seniors. Seventeen WSR choir members were selected for the 2022 Iowa All-State Festival, along with three orchestra students and two band members for the largest contingent of students from the school since 1997.

When the four choirs come together, there will be at least 125 vocalists, said Rebecca Nederhiser, Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra conductor. “There’s a rich choral tradition here, and these choirs are coming together to perform great music with the symphony. We want to give the audience a culturally enriching experience. It will be a wonderful holiday concert,” she explained.

The Wartburg Community Symphony was founded in 1952 by Ernest Hagen, a Wartburg College music professor, who brought together musicians from the community and college music students. The symphony’s first performance that year was as part of the Christmas with Wartburg. The program included selections from “Messiah,” Nederhiser said, “so, we’re paying homage to that legacy.

“Having the support of the community and the audience coming to experience the message of ‘Messiah,’ which is one of hope, the celebration embodies our mission of collaboration between students, colleagues and the community,” she explained.

Nederhiser joined Wessel in working with the high school’s chamber choir this fall. Work on the concert began earlier in the summer with organizing practices and rehearsals to provide plenty of time for vocalists and musicians to learn Handel’s Baroque oratorio composed in 1741.

The family-friendly concert also will feature such Christmas classics as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” with a surprise conductor, and Vaughan Williams’ “On Christmas Night” masque, said Nederhiser. Soloists for “Messiah” are Jennifer Larson, Brian Pfaltzgraff, Madalynn Baez and Travis Toliver. The audience will be encouraged to sing along with the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Nederhiser will offer a pre-concert talk in the auditorium at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults and free for youth age 18 and under and Wartburg students, available online at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or at the door.