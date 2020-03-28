Waverly's GMT Corp. changes gears to create critical pandemic essentials

WAVERLY – A local manufacturing operation stands ready to provide critical needs to industries that may be lacking supplies during the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

With customers like Lockheed Martin and John Deere, businesses deemed critical to the defense and agriculture industries, Waverly’s GMT Corp. has been considered an “essential” business and will remain open as Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her order to close all non-essential businesses through April 7.

With large-scale custom fabrication capabilities, GMT is currently able to accept additional volume in its three large Waverly facilities. The company has nearly 180 employers, and nearly half of them are cross-trained to operate different machinery. GMT’s operation focuses on engineering, iron machining, steel fabrication and assembly with presses and shears up to 600 tons, 30-ton crane capacity and sophisticated welding systems.

CEO Steve Snedegar said GMT is committed to serving its community as well as other industries that have not been deemed essential and were forced to temporarily close.

“We’re bracing for that. We want to help where we can. I think it’s responsible to prepare for that scenario,” he said.