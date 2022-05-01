Waverly’s 17th annual Art Walk is May 7

WAVERLY – The 17th annual Waverly Art Walk will take place May 7 in Kohlmann Park, located along the Cedar River in downtown Waverly. More than 30 Midwest artists will display and sell their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists are pre-selected for quality and originality prior to the show and will be juried during the show for cash prizes. Art Walk judges this year are local artists and art teachers, Angie Steuer and Alissa Peck. Jewelry, acrylic painting, ceramics, metal sculpture, fiber, glass, wood, photography and more will be exhibited. Cash prizes will be awarded to best in show, first and second place based on creativity, originality, quality and overall impression of the art.

“The Waverly and surrounding communities have been so supportive of the show and our artists over the years,” said Jennifer Jones Ruiz, Art Walk founder. “Patrons can except a dynamic group of artists, kids’ activities, music, food and fellowship.”

Waverly native Paul Schmidt will provide musical entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schmidt is a singer/songwriter artist, teacher and author.

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School gymnasium.

There is no cost to attend. Art Walk is co-sponsored by Waverly Leisure Services and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.waverlyia.com/chamber-of-commerce or search “Waverly Art Walk” on Facebook.

