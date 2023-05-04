WAVERLY — A lineup of seven unique homes will make for a fun Sunday afternoon around Waverly.

Waverly Rotary Club’s first-ever Parade of Homes will revive what had been a tradition of Cedar Valley Hospice when it would hold its Tour of Homes some years ago.

Headlining the list is Wartburg College’s Greenwood, the official residence of Wartburg College presidents. Upon arrival to the various properties, those who reside there will be present to answer any questions and guide people as they tour the buildings.

Attendees can visit any of the seven stops in any order from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of the overall effort to raise funds for the Rotary’s various causes, ranging from efforts to end polio in third-world countries to planting trees and its backpack project for kids.

Rotary leaders came up with the event while thinking about what they could do now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear view mirror.

“We wanted to try something fresh and new, and we looked at what we had right in front us and determined this is something we thought the community would engage with,” said Dan Britt, Rotary membership chair.

He points out that people might be most excited to hear that the Wartburg president's house, 902 12th St. N.W., is amongst the places people can check out.

“I don’t think many people have been inside it,” he said. “So I’m excited they’re letting us in.”

The Red Fox Hotel and Event Center, 1900 Heritage Way, is a new hotel, event center and apartments in a completely renovated building. It brings back to life what had previously been known as the Red Fox Inn, which had become derelict.

“They restored it back to its glory with a restaurant and apartments,” Britt said. “You’ll get to see of mix of everything they’ve done with the property.”

Cindi Zelle’s home, 610 E. Bremer Ave., was given top-of-the-line finishes as part of the transition to becoming a well-known short-term lodging rental on Airbnb, said Britt.

“They did a complete facelift and it hosts wedding parties now,” he said.

The Bill and Lynne Fruehling home, 310 20th St. N.W., is a renovated farmhouse and restored barn.

“They completed gutted it and modernized it,” he said. Visitors should park in the church lot north of the home.

But not all of the homes are old, historic structures preserved and given a second life, Britt points out.

Don and Kris Meyer live in a beautiful condo at 1901 Third St. S.W. and are celebrating their Norse heritage, its architecture, and the sport of baseball.

“We’re all excited because Don will be showing off his Minnesota Twins collection,” Britt said.

Also on the list is the home of Jim and Patricia Vowels at 1701 Horton Road, showcasing a small acreage with a touch of country inside city limits, as well as Fred and Edie Waldstein's residence at 1310 Cedar River Drive, which was among the first homes in northwest Waverly on the Cedar River.

Tickets are $20. Age 16 and under are free and will be given a blue wristband. The event is rain or shine and real estate-style signs with “Parade of Homes” will be out in front of each stop.

“We’re hoping for a fun afternoon event. It will be affordable and great for all families,” Britt said. “People will be able to learn about what’s in their community and about Rotary.”

Tickets may be purchased from the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, any Rotarian, at any home on the day of the event, or online at eventbrite.com/e/rotary-club-of-waverly-parade-of-homes-tickets-594815668677.

Tickets will also be sold at another community event, Waverly’s 18th annual Art Walk, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. N.W.

Rotary meets twice per month on the first and third Wednesday. To learn more, email WaverlyRotaryClub@gmail.com.