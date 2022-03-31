Waverly Rotary Club to host Dancing with the Stars event

WAVERLY — The Waverly Rotary Club will sponsor a Dancing with the Stars charity ball and auction from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Waverly Golf and Country Club.
“This event is for people who like to dance, people who enjoy watching others dance, and people just interested in a fun evening,” said event chair Dan Britt. “Proceeds will support Waverly Rotary Club projects that include local service projects, scholarships and youth leadership and exchange programs.”
The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Faythe Kubik Productions will provide a group dance lesson, followed by an opportunity for everyone to dance. Then the spotlight will focus on performances by six area couples.
Featured dancers include veteran instructors Hilda and Steve Ostby of Cedar Falls, as well as Jean and Dan Britt and Julie and Patrick Felhake of Waverly, Lindsey Wenzlick and Axel Hoogland of Waterloo, Nikki and Matt Harken of Shell Rock and Caryl and Galen Hippen of Parkersburg.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and available from Rotary members or at the Chamber of Commerce Office and Renewed Purpose in downtown Waverly. An electronic ticket link is available on the club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub/
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.