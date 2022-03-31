Waverly Rotary Club to host Dancing with the Stars event

WAVERLY — The Waverly Rotary Club will sponsor a Dancing with the Stars charity ball and auction from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Waverly Golf and Country Club.

“This event is for people who like to dance, people who enjoy watching others dance, and people just interested in a fun evening,” said event chair Dan Britt. “Proceeds will support Waverly Rotary Club projects that include local service projects, scholarships and youth leadership and exchange programs.”

The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Faythe Kubik Productions will provide a group dance lesson, followed by an opportunity for everyone to dance. Then the spotlight will focus on performances by six area couples.

Featured dancers include veteran instructors Hilda and Steve Ostby of Cedar Falls, as well as Jean and Dan Britt and Julie and Patrick Felhake of Waverly, Lindsey Wenzlick and Axel Hoogland of Waterloo, Nikki and Matt Harken of Shell Rock and Caryl and Galen Hippen of Parkersburg.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person and available from Rotary members or at the Chamber of Commerce Office and Renewed Purpose in downtown Waverly. An electronic ticket link is available on the club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyRotaryClub/

