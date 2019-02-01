WAVERLY — Tickets are now on sale for a Waverly Rotary Club raffle that will offer a cash prize of $2,500.
Rotary Meltdown 2019 is based on the time a fish habitat will fall through the ice at Three Rivers Pond, a fishing spot adjacent to Waverly Utilities.
According to Rotary Club president Dietrich Drenkow, the raffle will raise funds for the group’s local and international projects. It will also contribute to better fishing.
Rotarians worked with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to gain approval for the concept. The DNR also contributed a pick-up load of 4x4 wood posts for the habitat structure.
The oak posts were made from trees cut at the Yellow River Forest and were designated for use as fish habitats in Iowa trout streams. The DNR donated some extras to the Waverly project to help encourage growth of more big bass in Three Rivers Pond.
A Facebook page, @RotaryMeltdown, will chronicle the project.
Rotarians will sell 720 raffle tickets at $20 each. Each lists a specific hour and minute of the day, and the ticket is good for both a.m. and p.m. A timer will go off when the habitat hits the water, and the person who has the winning time will receive $2,500.
Tickets are available from Waverly Rotarians, at Farmers State Bank in Waverly or by calling Jesse Kunzweiler, (319) 874-4328.
