Waverly resident makes Lewis University dean’s list

lewis university logo .jpg

ROMEOVILLE, IL. -- Isaac Birgen of Waverly was among the more than 1,400 students honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Birgen is studying computer science in the College of Aviation Science Technology at Lewis University.

