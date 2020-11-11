Waverly recommends raising two golf fees in 2021

WAVERLY — The Waverly Golf Commission has recommended increases in two golf fees at the city course for 2021, but most prices will remain the same.

The commission unanimously approved raising its junior season pass by $5 to $55 for those in high school and younger, as well as the season cart trail fee from $300 to $310. All other fees will stay the same. The recommendations must be approved by the City Council, likely in December.

“We did make some significant (fee) changes last year, so it’s going to be much lighter this season,” said Jordan David, golf pro at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, during the commission’s Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The junior season pass fee hasn’t changed since 2018, when it was lowered from $128 to $50.

“We think bumping up a simple $5 is a no-brainer,” David told the commission.

The fee to rent a golf cart for the season on the trail was last raised in 2018 as well, from $285 to $300.

“As long as we’re staying on that every-two-year rate structure, it’s time to do that,” David said.

All other season pass fees, cart rentals and daily fees would remain the same, David said.