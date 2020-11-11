Waverly recommends raising two golf fees in 2021

WAVERLY — The Waverly Golf Commission has recommended increases in two golf fees at the city course for 2021, but most prices will remain the same.
The commission unanimously approved raising its junior season pass by $5 to $55 for those in high school and younger, as well as the season cart trail fee from $300 to $310. All other fees will stay the same. The recommendations must be approved by the City Council, likely in December.
“We did make some significant (fee) changes last year, so it’s going to be much lighter this season,” said Jordan David, golf pro at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, during the commission’s Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The junior season pass fee hasn’t changed since 2018, when it was lowered from $128 to $50.
“We think bumping up a simple $5 is a no-brainer,” David told the commission.
The fee to rent a golf cart for the season on the trail was last raised in 2018 as well, from $285 to $300.
“As long as we’re staying on that every-two-year rate structure, it’s time to do that,” David said.
All other season pass fees, cart rentals and daily fees would remain the same, David said.
“I will say, it’s been quite a while since we’ve touched our daily rates,” he noted, noting as season rates increased, the commission might want to take a look at it. A round of nine holes in Waverly has been $15 since at least 2009, according to documentation, and 18 holes $22 since 2012.
Commission member Sally Thorson wasn’t sure if 2021 was the time to raise them.
“Given the success of last year — and we don’t know what’s going to happen next year — I think we stay where we are,” she said.
David also shared an analysis showing the average prices of 18 rounds of golf with a cart rental compared with public and private courses in the area. The city’s municipal course was comparable with other city courses and generally cheaper than private country clubs.
He also noted the course had sold more passes year over year than 2019 and 2018.
“You’ve certainly done very well. I think you’ve enticed a lot of people to come,” Thorson said.
Commission chair Brent Jones agreed, noting the positive numbers came amid the pandemic.
“With the COVID, we’re at 93% daily admissions, so I think we’re sitting in a good position going forward,” he said.
