WAVERLY -- A Candlelight Walk will take place Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Waverly Rail Trail.
Enjoy a candlelit stroll on a mile of the trail beginning at the trail Head Shelter at 412 First Ave. SE behind Kwik Star East in Waverly. Trail volunteers will place 400 luminaries to light the way for walking. Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestle Beverage is at the bonfire turn around. This is a family- and dog-friendly event.
Parking for the event is at Kwik Star East, the Parks Maintenance area, at the rail trail parking lot between Sub City and the Law Center on Bremer Avenue. There is no fee.
Volunteers are meeting at the Trail Head Shelter to place the luminaries at 3:30 pm on Saturday and pick up after the event.
In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel will be made at 3:30 pm. There is no rain date.
For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.
