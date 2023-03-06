WAVERLY — A Waverly preschool is nearly doubling its capacity after a new addition was built.

Waverly Child Care and Preschool is adding 167 new spots with an expansion project. The new construction is connected to the existing building at 1600 W. Bremer Ave.

The older section of the expanded center was built in 2004 after the business moved from 305 16th St.

But only two years after that the preschool developed a long waitlist, Waverly Child Care and Preschool board president Brian Ramker said.

In 2008, the waitlist went down due to the recession and major flooding, but from 2010 to 2020 – before the pandemic – people wouldn’t even sign up for child care because the “waitlist was so long,” Director Heather Wagner said.

“We knew that there was a lot more need out there than the 130 kids sitting on the waiting list,” Ramker said. “We had a number of businesses coming to us and saying ‘Can you please do something? We had the perfect employee and they chose to take a job in a different town because there’s no child care here.’”

Since the pandemic, the waitlist dipped in numbers but has slowly crept back up. Wagner said currently there is only a waitlist for children ages 3 and 4.

As the older portion of the building opens up after renovation, even more slots will become available, but it’s going to be a slow process, she said.

“We’re not going to be able to just say, ‘Hey, we can accept 100 more kids right now,’” she said. “With that added space, our waitlist won’t be like it was. We’re hoping they keep it down so people aren’t waiting for two years, unless by choice.”

She said some people sign up their children for preschool prematurely to ensure a spot in the classroom.

Construction on the new building began last fall, and it is currently holding all the children and staff until construction workers are finished revamping the old building.

The expansion includes six new classrooms, a multipurpose room, storage room, conference rooms and a kitchen.

Wagner is excited that the multipurpose room can act as a storm shelter and there’s more storage for teachers, tiny toilets for children and blind spots in classrooms have been eliminated.

The multipurpose room in the older part holds 28 children, while the new one will hold 55. Before COVID-19, center attendees would go to West Cedar Elementary to use their multipurpose room, but after students returned more restrictions were put in place and the center stopped utilizing the elementary school’s space.

As for the older building, rooms will be moved around and given a face-lift. Children will also continue using the current playground behind the building.

The entire center will be completed by September. A news release states the expansion is being supported through a campaign to raise $3 million. Ramker said $1.8 million has been raised so far. The campaign is open to the public to donate.

Ramker said those wanting to make donations or volunteer with the fundraising campaign can visit waverlychildcare.org.

