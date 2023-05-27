Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAVERLY — The Waverly Municipal Swimming Pool opened for the 2023 season Saturday.

Hours will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Tuesday and Wednesday hours will be 4–8 p.m. Thursday hours will be 2–8 p.m. Regular business hours will begin Friday.

Regular business hours will be Monday–Friday 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. for open swim. Saturday, Sunday and Holiday hours will be 1-7 p.m. for open swim.

Lap swim (Monday-Friday noon to 12:50 p.m. and 5-5:50 p.m.) will begin June 5. Lap swim admission is $3 or a lap punch card can be purchased for $15 for 10 punches. Season passes are also honored for lap swim.

Season passes may be purchased at the Waverly Leisure Services Department office, 200 1st St. N.E. Individual season passes are $65 and family passes are $135 (up to 5 family members), additional family members are $20/person. A caregiver/babysitter pass can be added to a family pass for $30/caregiver.

Passes are now available to be purchased at the pool.

Daily fees are $5 per person, $3 for children up to 5 and $3 per person after 6 p.m. The popular “Wacky Wednesdays” will be offered again this year with $2 admission all day on Wednesdays.

For the 2023 season, pool parties will be limited to one party per weekend. Pool party reservations can be made at the pool.

Pool hours, fees, season pass forms, and other general information can be found online at www.waverlyia.com/pool or on Facebook at @CityofWaverlyIA.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguards and cashier/concessions positions. To apply, go online to www.waverlyia.com/employment. Contact Waverly Leisure Services at (319) 352-6263 for more information. The outdoor pool phone number is (319) 352-6249.

