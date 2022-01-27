Waverly ordinance permitting UTVs on local roads to come before City Council next month

WAVERLY – Next month, the Waverly City Council will review a formal draft of an ordinance permitting drivers to legally operate utility task vehicles (UTVs) on local streets.

According to City Administrator James Bronner in an email, the first reading of the proposed law could come before council as soon as Feb. 7; if not then, it would be Feb. 21.

Police Chief Richard Pursell formally voiced concerns about the possibility in a memo to councilors, but several UTV operators have been pushing for the opportunity.

Right now, according to city code, UTVs are only allowed on certain streets in “a limited number of specific circumstances,” like when removing snow with a plow or blade.

It has been a long-standing question for several months whether the elected leaders would seriously consider allowing UTVs on the roads. But it wasn’t until last week after a 40-minute discussion that the council voted 6-1 in favor of a resolution to direct staff to draft the language with details on what that might look like.

Councilor Brian Birgen cast the lone vote against the resolution.

“My big hurdle, the thing I can’t get past, is the manufacturer’s recommendation,” Birgen said. “The manufacturers of these UTVs explicitly say these are not for use on paved roads. And that, to me, is something that makes it hard for me to get behind UTVs driving on our streets.

“I’ve been contacted as much as everybody else. They’ve made the case that they can put on hard tires made for city streets, but I don’t think it’s fair to expect our police officers to look at a UTV and know if it has the right kind of tires for driving on city streets.”

That was a shared concern among a few councilors, like Ann Rathe, who is “undecided on this issue” but voted in favor so the public can comment.

Like others, she pointed out that the “people who have contacted us” are “model” drivers who are passionate about UTVs and having the necessary safety features.

She noted how UTVs make it easier for some to run errands, or for those with a disability to get around.

However, the law does not allow UTVs to be operated on state highways, like Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street, and other paved county roads.

“I also think that we will become an island by approving this,” she said. “They can’t drive them on state highways. They can’t drive them on paved county roads, and so it does make it a challenge to get to town in your UTV.”

Bronner, in response to comments about the “model” drivers, warned councilors of the other group of people, for instance, those who attach a sled to the back of their vehicles and pull their children when it snows.

“That’s the other group you’re going to open this up to,” he said. “Just be careful that we don’t go too far, too fast.”

Other concerns about general driver and pedestrian safety, liability, speeding and noise were voiced at the latest evening meeting by the councilors, including Rodney Drenkow. But those concerns weren’t enough to persuade Drenkow in his vote to move forward.

“The people that are driving the UTVs have to assume some risk and know that they are not driving in a really strongly built vehicle that’s going to take a crash … ,” he said. “They’re accepting that risk, and a chance of greater injury, if driving one of these.

“I truthfully don’t feel comfortable substituting my judgment for the judgment of other people that are driving these,” he added.

In addition, councilors expressed a desire to re-evaluate an ordinance allowing golf carts on local roads. Staff will come back with amendments, presumably adding restrictions.

Golf carts can be driven on city streets, with the exception of “a primary road extension through the city” unless simply crossing it.

