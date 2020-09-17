Waverly needs more affordable rental housing, INRCOG assessment shows

WAVERLY — The city of Waverly needs more market-rate and low-income rental housing, according to a new study from a regional economic development group.
The Waverly City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept the 2020 housing needs assessment prepared by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, which advises local governments in a six-county region.
Rose Phillips, a housing planner with INRCOG who put together the document, said a couple of things in the report stuck out to her. One was that Waverly’s housing market seemed “soft” in comparison with other cities, though she said “modest, starter homes” sell quickly in town.
But another finding showed Waverly needed more types of rental housing, particularly for moderate- and low-income residents.
“The city’s had a lot of rental construction since the last housing needs assessment was produced” in 2014, Phillips said.
That study predicted Waverly would need 139 more rental units by 2020, and developers added 178 units, according to the latest assessment.
“But remarkably, that does not appear to have flooded the market,” Phillips said. “There is still rental demand both for market-rate rentals and certainly for below-market rate rentals.”
The new study recommends Waverly add at least 149 rental units by 2030, with 114 of those at market rates.
“What struck me as I was reading through this was the conclusion that we are not meeting our demand for moderately priced housing in Waverly, and we should be looking at some ways to be able to provide that,” said council member Rodney Drenkow, advocating for the council to address the study at a planning session.
Council member Brian Birgen said affordable housing was “tied in” to economic development.
“If they can’t find housing in Waverly, it’s hard to find workers in Waverly, so that’s one of the driving forces behind the need for affordable housing,” Birgen said.
William Werger, director of community and economic development, noted the study will be discussed at the next economic development commission meeting.
Council member Matthew Schneider said he was in favor of anything to encourage developers to build those units.
“We do need to, at some point, have a discussion about looking for every way or everything possible to reduce costs for builders and encourage builders to come in,” Schneider said.
