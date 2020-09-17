Waverly needs more affordable rental housing, INRCOG assessment shows

The new study recommends Waverly add at least 149 rental units by 2030, with 114 of those at market rates.

“What struck me as I was reading through this was the conclusion that we are not meeting our demand for moderately priced housing in Waverly, and we should be looking at some ways to be able to provide that,” said council member Rodney Drenkow, advocating for the council to address the study at a planning session.

Council member Brian Birgen said affordable housing was “tied in” to economic development.

“If they can’t find housing in Waverly, it’s hard to find workers in Waverly, so that’s one of the driving forces behind the need for affordable housing,” Birgen said.

William Werger, director of community and economic development, noted the study will be discussed at the next economic development commission meeting.

Council member Matthew Schneider said he was in favor of anything to encourage developers to build those units.

“We do need to, at some point, have a discussion about looking for every way or everything possible to reduce costs for builders and encourage builders to come in,” Schneider said.

