Waverly native starts Fairbank hemp farm with help from military vets

FAIRBANK — Unemployed military veterans will be among the first Iowa farmers to plant a hemp crop this year and eventually will train others on their techniques if Randy Hasstedt’s plan comes to fruition.

As the CEO of U.S. Veterans Alliance — a group so new it doesn’t yet have a functioning website — Hasstedt, who was born in Waverly, has lots of plans to help veterans like himself, a third-generation U.S. Navy Seabee.

Those plans, Hasstedt said, include buying an old Las Vegas hotel to house homeless vets and staffing it with a psychologist, as well as helping vets in another capacity in Texas.

“We have an intricate business plan in which we want to be able to move vets around to places where they feel comfortable, and also establish helping them figure out what they want to do when they come back,” he said.

One of those plans, now that he’s one of the first licensed hemp growers in Iowa, is to come back to Iowa and help transition veterans like himself into employment and entrepreneurship. Eventually those veterans can train other farmers to grow hemp as well.

“This fell so in line with our business plan, it’s incredible,” he said.