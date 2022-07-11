Waverly mobile food pantry moves to City Hall

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — The Waverly Mobile Food Pantry will be moving from Embassy Vineyard Church, 319 W. Bremer Ave., to the Waverly City Hall, 200 First St. N.E., beginning Tuesday.
The mobile pantry will continue to be open on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
