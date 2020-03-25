Waverly McDonald’s undergoing remodel

WAVERLY — The McDonald’s in Waverly is undergoing a major interior remodel this spring.

Construction began Monday on a new PlayPlace as the area is prepared for a new toy.

The new PlayPlace will feature new seating, a larger toy, expanded play area, and interactive electronic games for children.

The drive-thru will remain open for customers. On March 30, the dining room and front counter will also close for renovations.

Design plans include new flooring, seating, lighting, restrooms, a new front counter and digital menu displays for customer convenience.

As Waverly’s McDonald’s transitions to the McDonald’s Experience of the Future they will also be adding table service and ordering kiosks. Scott Soifer if the owner/operator of the Waverly McDonald’s.

The entire project is expected to be completed before the end of April.

