Waverly mayor signs '8 Can't Wait' pledge on police reform, others considering

WAVERLY — A Cedar Valley mayor and former police chief has thrown his support behind a set of police reform policies he says is intended to limit deadly force by law enforcement operating within city limits.

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman says he has “taken the national ‘8 Can’t Wait’ pledge,” and said in the week since, he’s had virtually no pushback from anyone.

Those eight principles involve de-escalation, limiting choking maneuvers, intervening when other officers are using unnecessary force, not shooting at moving vehicles, exhausting all other means of responding to an incident before using deadly force and more.

Hoffman, who previously worked in law enforcement, including a stint as a police chief, said the policies were “common sense.”

“I think it is really what everybody expects — those trusted professionals to be held accountable — and the first step to hold the department accountable is to have those standards,” he said.

Hoffman said all eight policies are already in effect with the city’s police department, and Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell is on board. Pursell could not immediately be reached for comment.