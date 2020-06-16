Waverly mayor signs '8 Can't Wait' pledge on police reform, others considering

WAVERLY — A Cedar Valley mayor and former police chief has thrown his support behind a set of police reform policies he says is intended to limit deadly force by law enforcement operating within city limits.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman says he has “taken the national ‘8 Can’t Wait’ pledge,” and said in the week since, he’s had virtually no pushback from anyone.
Those eight principles involve de-escalation, limiting choking maneuvers, intervening when other officers are using unnecessary force, not shooting at moving vehicles, exhausting all other means of responding to an incident before using deadly force and more.
Hoffman, who previously worked in law enforcement, including a stint as a police chief, said the policies were “common sense.”
“I think it is really what everybody expects — those trusted professionals to be held accountable — and the first step to hold the department accountable is to have those standards,” he said.
Hoffman said all eight policies are already in effect with the city’s police department, and Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell is on board. Pursell could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Obviously, with the dynamics of what’s been happening in our nation going back to the George Floyd incident, I wanted to communicate with our citizens in the community that we have those policies in place, and there’s no problem signing on to this statement,” Hoffman said.
The eight policies can be found at 8cantwait.org, a project of Campaign Zero, an activist organization dedicated to ending police violence in the U.S., according to its website.
The site lists other actions, such as reducing jail and prison populations, demilitarization and defunding police departments, that Hoffman doesn’t necessarily support.
“For us to defund law enforcement to then build it back up, when we have a robust policy in place, doesn’t seem necessary,” Hoffman said, before noting that ultimately rested with the Waverly City Council.
Instead, he cited a different website, former President Barack Obama’s obama.org/mayor-pledge — which asks mayors simply to review their current use-of-force policies, engage with their communities and implement appropriate reform — as his inspiration for any possible further action.
“We haven’t had lots of use-of-force issues, thank goodness, but that can happen at any time,” Hoffman said.
He said he hadn’t had much pushback in Waverly in the week since he’s signed the pledge, and encouraged his fellow mayors to consider signing on as well, regardless of size, for accountability’s sake.
“There’s no department that is too small to say, ‘Oh, we don’t need to have a use-of-force policy.’ You have to have a policy, because there’s a possibility you’re going to be put in that situation,” Hoffman said.
Others have begun following suit.
On June 8, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green sent the eight principles to the city’s Department of Public Safety Services, and requested a written report on which policies were already in place by the next council meeting June 22.
“I believe that the policy recommendations have strong merit, and look forward to an active council discussion for addressing any gaps between current policy and public expectations,” Green said in an email to The Courier on Monday.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart could not immediate be reached for comment, but new Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has expanded his department’s use-of-force policy to explicitly ban chokeholds and other high-risk techniques.
