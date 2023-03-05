Editor’s note: This column by Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman is part of the Courier’s annual Progress Edition.

The city of Waverly has certainly flourished since last year’s progress report. The next few paragraphs will give you a brief synopsis of how Waverly is moving forward.

We have migrated from pandemic engagement into recovery where we are doing our best to adjust to how some things have permanently changed while others have returned to pre-pandemic normalcy.

It is also at times like this that we reflect on the lessons learned through the event in an effort to mitigate the effects of future instances of similarity. Through the course of the response to the effect of the public emergency we did see businesses struggle and even succumb to the economic instability. However, most of the vacancies created through these unfortunate circumstances have been filled with new entrepreneurial opportunities. I encourage all to visit Waverly to enjoy what changes we have experienced.

The transition of the former Red Fox Inn property from the city to a developer has proven to be beneficial at helping address housing needs with 34 market-rate apartments in the community, along with providing an additional hotel and restaurant to the community. It delighted our community to see the developer chose to retain the namesake of the property to maintain the historical connection.

The anticipation of the closure of Bremer Avenue Bridge in our downtown business district in fall 2024 is certainly a matter of importance. We plan to implement the lessons learned through the Bremer Avenue reconstruction project and the pandemic to develop a plan as to how our community can best prepare to support our downtown businesses while the bridge is being replaced.

Recent legislative actions are resulting in budget difficulties. The city is in a healthy financial situation, but the miscalculation of the property tax rollback will result in a loss of over $100,000 to the city.

Other potential outcomes from this legislative session could affect how the city funds certain projects. In certain cases, projects that would not have required a bond referendum would require one in the future. Over the past year, the city has taken the opportunity to implement measures to address trimming back expenses passed on to the taxpayers.

This year will be the first year of the city operating the clubhouse at the Waverly Golf Course. The overall operations plan is currently under development. The event space of the clubhouse will still be available for tournaments and such, but it is not clear at this time what the future holds until some of the functions of the venue have been experienced by city staff.

Likely our biggest accomplishment is nearing completion, which is the Waverly Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Park and Open Space Plan, Bike and Pedestrian Trail Plan and Memorial Park Master Plan. This conglomerate plan is what will guide the City Council and city staff and their successors, as to the overall goals of the physical capital of the city.

The Memorial Park redevelopment portion of the plan is likely the item of most interest. The core of this piece is the need for a pool or aquatic center that addresses several shortfalls. Our current pool is not as accessible as it should be. It is also not mechanically in the best shape. Over the past few years it has certainly nickel-and-dimed our community in repairs beyond typical maintenance. It has served the community well over the past 50-plus years.

As always, like every community we are exploring and applying strategies to make Waverly an even more inviting community for housing development as well as business development or expansion. Our Waverly Welcome Home platform has proven to be an important part of showcasing our community to those looking for a place to call “home.”

As you can see, we have not become a stagnant community where we will just “wait and see.” In Waverly, we strive on, being forward-thinking and looking toward a bright future for all to enjoy.

