{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly Lions Club

Waverly Lions Club members recently planted a commemorative tree at Memorial Park in Waverly to mark the club's 75th anniversary.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Lions Club of Waverly is celebrating 75 years of service this year.

The club was formed in June 1944 by 33 Waverly businessmen, sponsored by the Lions Club of Cedar Falls. Original members included Club President Harland Yarcho and Vern and Wilbur Schield.

The Lions Club of Waverly supports a wide variety of community activities funded by local Lions fundraisers. Those fundraisers – pancake breakfasts and pie/soup/cookie dough sales – generate money to support local, regional, state, national and international activities including vision, youth, diabetes, hunger, childhood cancer, and the environment.

Locally, Waverly Lions have supported a wide variety of projects. The Lions have donated Aladdin vision screening devices for sight impaired individuals and help purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids for those who qualify.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Projects to improve the quality of life in the community include building picnic shelters, Habitat for Humanity work, building and installing wheelchair ramps, work/funding for Kids Kingdom, the Waverly Senior Center, the Waverly Child Care and Preschool and the Waverly Public Library.

Statewide projects include Iowa KidSight, a screening project dedicated to identifying vision problems in preschool/kindergarten children, Iowa Cochlear Implant Center, Camp Courageous for children with disabilities, and Hertko Hollow Diabetes Camp for diabetic children.

Nationally and internationally, Lions Clubs International has provided humanitarian funds and services to Hurricane Katrina victims, tsunami victims, Hurricane Maria victims, and a Clean Water project in Tanzania. The Lions continue support for Lions Eye Health Program to address reversible and preventable blindness.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments