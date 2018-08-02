WAVERLY — The Waverly Lions Club installed the 2018-2019 board at a recent meeting. This is the beginning of their club’s 75th anniversary year.
President is Barb Waltmann, and past president is Mike Aubrey. First vice president is Stephen Becker, second vice president is Kathy Schutte, secretary is Terry Letsche and treasurer is Dave Wylam.
Membership chair is Teresa Meyer, and directors are Larry Van Daalen, Craig Hancock, Glenn Meier and David Craig. Dan Sanderman is lion tamer.
Locally the Lions Club is visible in many community based projects, including KidSight eye screening, providing handicap ramps, constructing and maintaining park shelters, providing eyeglasses and hearing aids.
In addition, the club helps local groups such as Champions Ridge, W-SR Scholarships, Waverly Public Library, Waverly Senior Center, Big Brother and Big Sister, Wartburg Community Symphony, Heritage Days and Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
