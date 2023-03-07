WAVERLY -- Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Road, in Waverly.

Carry-outs will be available from 5 to 5:30 p.m. using the north church entrance. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 6-12; and free for 5 and under.

The menu includes fish (fried and baked), mac and cheese and sides. Please order meals ahead of time on the church website or on Facebook, or call (319)-352-2493.

Funds raised will help Knights of Columbus activities and the annual scholarship fund.

