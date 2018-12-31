WATERLOO -- The Waverly chapter of the Jaycees (Junior Chamber International) will merge with the Cedar Valley Jaycees chapter starting Tuesday.
The Cedar Valley Jaycees is currently a collaboration of Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Those two city chapters merged a few years ago.
The Waverly chapter officially dissolved Monday. All members and assets will be obtained by the Cedar Valley chapter.
Waverly Jaycees President Kirsten Paulson will be appointed to the Cedar Valley Jaycees Board of Directors as the chair of the board, alongside outgoing Cedar Valley Jaycees President Ryan Troytna. A new board of directors for 2019 was appointed in November, and those representatives are listed on the Cedar valley website at www.cedarvalleyjaycees.org.
“Similar to when the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Jaycees merged together, combining Waverly with the Cedar Valley chapter makes sense for our community. Together we can achieve more, and I for one am very excited about this next step in our organization’s history,” said Tanner Bernhard, vice president of marketing for the Cedar Valley Jaycees.
The Cedar Valley Jaycees are a group of young professionals in the community with the goal of creating positive change. Each year they provide individual development opportunities, chances for members to get involved in the local community as well as networking events. Jaycees signature events include the annual Sandbox Drive, Gift of Giving, Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship for local high school seniors, Read Across America, Live to 9 concerts and the Waterloo Open Golf Tournament.
