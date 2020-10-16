Waverly introduces new 'Welcome Home' campaign to lure remote workers

WAVERLY — Austin Lorenzen knows all about the brave new world of working remotely — he’s been doing so for 10 years for Seattle-based SAP, all from the comfort of his Waverly home.

He likes that there’s no commute, though that means no built-in decompression time after work. And he has to make sure he’s not working at all hours of the day and night.

But overall, Lorenzen is happy to work this way.

“The flexibility — I like that,” he said. “I like the fact I really do get to work with a more diverse set of people that also work remotely. I think opening up your workforce outside of a building does that.”

And he’s pleasantly surprised that, since Waverly Utilities began offering gigabit Internet speeds in 2016, he now has better connections for video conferences than his co-workers in Seattle and Shanghai.

That means Lorenzen doesn’t have to compromise his desire to raise his family in a small town with his desire to do what he wants.

“I grew up in small towns,” Lorenzen said, a native of Denver. “For my wife and I, it’s a good fit for the lifestyle we’re comfortable with.”