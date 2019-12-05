Christmas at Terrace Hill

The family-friendly annual event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15, hosted by Gov. Kim and Kevin Reynolds.

Guests will enjoy photos with Santa Claus and his reindeer, Christmas cookies, a silent auction, activities for children and Christmas decorations in every room at the mansion.

Proceeds benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave., in Des Moines.

Reservations are $25 per individual or $50 per family. Ticket sales end at noon Dec. 13. To purchase tickets, call (515) 281-7205 or purchase online at terracehillchristmas.eventbrite.com.

Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; reservations are requested for groups larger than 10. For more information on events and tours, visit terracehill.iowa.gov.