WAVERLY – Tradition reigns supreme for the 2019 holiday season at Iowa’s “Palace on the Prairie.”
More than 30 florists, decorators and volunteers from around the state gathered in late November to deck the halls at the Iowa governor’s mansion in Des Moines for the annual Christmas at Terrace Hill celebration Dec. 15, as well as official events and public tours throughout the season.
Krystal Weidemann, floral department manager at the Waverly Hy-Vee Food Store, was among the volunteers from the Iowa Florists’ Association, Iowa Questers and other groups and individuals who participated. With glue gun in hand and decorating savvy gained from 25 years as a florist, Weidemann spent the day decorating and adding finishing touches to Christmas trees, mantels and crystal chandeliers.
“Walking through the mansion and seeing all the decorations — it’s gorgeous, awesome and breathtaking,” said Weidemann. It’s the second time she’s helped decorate the governor’s mansion.
“All of it is such fun to do, and you have a sense of admiration for others who are volunteering. It gives you a little bit more ‘get-up-and-go’ motivation to try something different yourself,” she said.
The 18,000-square-foot Terrace Hill is celebrating its 150th anniversary. It is a National Historic Landmark and has been described as a “stunning example of Victorian Second Empire architecture.”
Volunteers decorated Christmas trees, dressed fireplace mantels with elaborate garlands, festooned staircases and attached beautiful wreaths to the mansion’s sparkling chandeliers.
“Most of the materials are artificial so they don’t leave residue on the marble floors or woodwork. So we use artificial greens, holly and ornamentals,” Weidemann said. Creative decorators reuse materials but give them a fresh new look each year.
Live Christmas trees have a place at Terrace Hill. This year, visitors will see four live decorated trees, said Molly Thompson, events and communications coordinator for Terrace Hill.
“One has been placed in the drawing room, and there’s one in the sitting room decorated with antique-era ornaments by the Questers, another in the reception room and a tree in an upstairs hallway. If you stand on the staircase landing where the stained glass windows are located, you can look up and see it. Visitors will be able to go upstairs to the second floor.”
Jen Fagan and Nicole Springer, two of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daughters, worked with volunteers to decorate the drawing room tree. The governor also stopped in to greet volunteers before her official duties, Thompson noted.
Decorators departed from tradition when dressing the reception room, often called “the peacock room” because of the large brass peacock displayed there. Traditionally, it is decorated in peacock blues and greens and purple. This year, the tree is adorned with hydrangeas gathered in Terrace Hill’s gardens and dried as decorations. Hydrangeas also decorate the room’s mantel, Thompson said.
Volunteers take down the decorations after Jan. 1.
Weidemann said she enjoys the experience and plans to volunteer again for 2020 Christmas decorating at Terrace Hill. She also has participated in decorating for gubernatorial inaugurations.
