Waverly hosts kids drawing contest
0 comments

Waverly hosts kids drawing contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
city of waverly logo

WAVERLY -- The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is calling on the citizens of Waverly to celebrate Arbor Day on April 24. Arbor Day is an annual observance that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care.

To honor this day, the city is hosting a tree drawing contest for children ages 2 to 18. There will be three age divisions: ages 2-5, ages 6-12 and ages 13-18. Children and teens are asked to draw, color, or create a drawing (size 8 ½ x 11) of what Arbor Day means to them.

Drawings can be mailed to City of Waverly, 200 1st St. NE, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, or emailed to jtroyna@ci.waverly.ia.us. Photos of posters will also be accepted. The deadline is April 23.

The Waverly Trees Forever Committee will select a winner from each age division, which will be announced by May 1. Winners will receive $10 in Waverly dollars.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News