Waverly hosts kids drawing contest

WAVERLY -- The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is calling on the citizens of Waverly to celebrate Arbor Day on April 24. Arbor Day is an annual observance that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care.

To honor this day, the city is hosting a tree drawing contest for children ages 2 to 18. There will be three age divisions: ages 2-5, ages 6-12 and ages 13-18. Children and teens are asked to draw, color, or create a drawing (size 8 ½ x 11) of what Arbor Day means to them.

Drawings can be mailed to City of Waverly, 200 1st St. NE, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, or emailed to jtroyna@ci.waverly.ia.us. Photos of posters will also be accepted. The deadline is April 23.

The Waverly Trees Forever Committee will select a winner from each age division, which will be announced by May 1. Winners will receive $10 in Waverly dollars.

