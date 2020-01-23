Waverly hospital to host support groups
Waverly hospital to host support groups

Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the following upcoming support groups:

Feb. 3, 6 to 7 p.m. -- Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, at Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)

Feb. 4, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. -- Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, at Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance).

Feb. 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. -- Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs, Tendrils Rooftop Garden

Feb. 6, 1 to 2 p.m. -- Breastfeeding Support Group, at Carstensen-Gruben Room

Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden

