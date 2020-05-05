Waverly Heritage Days canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAVERLY -- Waverly Heritage Days officials have decided to cancel this year's celebration.

The group said it relies on sponsorship from local businesses, as well as can donations from the community to ensure that the event remains mostly free of charge to those participating.

"We also rely on volunteers to pull this event off for everyone to enjoy. With our downtown area, community families, and other organizations being impacted by COVID-19, we have decided to postpone Waverly Heritage Days until 2021," officials announced on Facebook.

"As a committee we would rather encourage everyone to support our local businesses that have been an integral part of our success in the past," the statement reads.

Offiicials vow to return the celebration in 2021.