Waverly Health Center welcomed its new CEO

WAVERLY – A new chief executive officer has taken the reins at Waverly Health Center.

Matt Johnson previously served as CEO with MercyOne Centerville Medical Center since April 2019, and Cherokee Regional Medical Center for more than two years before that.

Tuesday was his first day on the job.

Around Halloween, the locally elected board of trustees appointed Johnson as the successor to Jim Atty, who left in March after having led WHC since 2014.

“I had the opportunity to apply for this position and ultimately was blessed to have been selected to lead this organization,” said Johnson in a telephone interview last week. “Both the organization and community have a wonderful reputation throughout the state.”

WHC has a history of being “very progressive,” and having “incredible” support from its community, he noted, adding that in return, it is able to focus on improving the quality of patient care.

The “most appealing factor” for Johnson was WHC being “locally governed” and “community driven.” WHC is overseen by five elected trustees, who serve four-year terms and hold public board meetings.

“I believe that health care, particularly rural health care, needs to governed locally, and have that investment locally,” Johnson said.

Johnson takes over the operation at a time when a major campus renovation and expansion project is underway, highlighted most recently by a newly opened clinic and emergency department.

“Our 30,000 square feet of new build is now open as of Wednesday of (last) week. We have another 10 months of construction ahead before the project is complete,” said Emily Neuendorf Frederick, a spokesperson who also serves as foundation director.

And as the last decade plus has unfolded, the organization has grown “significantly,” possibly doubled, in staff to some 500 people, Johnson said.

Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Simpson College in Indianola and a master of healthcare administration and doctorate of physical therapy from Des Moines University.

Johnson is a military veteran, having served in the 4th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army as a nuclear, biological and chemical operations specialist and later sergeant. During his military career, he was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Johnson and his wife, Molly, have four children.

“As a leader, I’m here to help,” Johnson said. “If I can improve processes, quality of care, access to care, and assist the medical staff in any way that I can, I think the patients will benefit from that.”

Being able to engage with this “great group” of medical professionals in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is what gets him “fired up” to get started. But as one might expect, there are challenges.

“I believe the biggest challenge is staffing at this point, and that’s our limiting factor, frankly, from being able to take care of even more patients here locally. That’s a very similar scenario for probably every other hospital in the region,” he said.

“We have a very tired workforce that has really performed admirably over the last, almost two years, and not always had the resources,” he said.

