Waverly Health Center vaccinates first health care workers with Moderna COVID-19 shot
Waverly Health Center vaccinates first health care workers with Moderna COVID-19 shot

WAVERLY — Emergency room nurses and practitioners and emergency medical personnel were among the first to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Waverly Health Center.

With no ability to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of a lack of ultra-cold storage, Waverly Health Center — like many rural Iowa providers — had to wait on the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require such frigid temperatures.

Larger hospitals with such storage began vaccinating employees last week, including UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and MercyOne in Waterloo.

The Moderna shipment arrived at Waverly Health Center on Tuesday, according to Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim, and the first health care workers were vaccinated Wednesday afternoon.

Among them were emergency department staffers Kate Froehner and Sara Rethamel, EMS personnel Jennifer Nichols and Marla Williams, and walk-in clinic advanced registered nurse practitioner Carrie Evans, according to the hospital.

“This week, we will be focusing on staff and providers in our emergency department, inpatient unit, ambulance crew, outpatient medical services, respiratory therapy and walk-in clinic,” Solheim said. “Next week, we will begin vaccinating the rest of our staff members and providers.”

Vaccinations will be done in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Iowa vaccine shortage order, Solheim said.

