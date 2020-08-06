You have permission to edit this article.
Waverly Health Center to host diabetes, weight loss programs
Waverly Health Center to host diabetes, weight loss programs

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will host Diabetes Prevention from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Mindy Ellsworth, RDN, LD, CDCES, diabetes program coordinator, will discuss how modest lifestyle changes related to nutrition and weight loss can help reduce the risk of diabetes.

On Aug. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., "Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” is the topic.

Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Register for this event at (319) 352-8033.

Both events are free and open to the public. Events will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet. Check the Waverly Health Center Facebook page for details.

