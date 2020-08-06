Waverly Health Center to host diabetes, weight loss programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHC to host programs

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will host Diabetes Prevention from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Mindy Ellsworth, RDN, LD, CDCES, diabetes program coordinator, will discuss how modest lifestyle changes related to nutrition and weight loss can help reduce the risk of diabetes.

On Aug. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., "Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” is the topic.

Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Register for this event at (319) 352-8033.

Both events are free and open to the public. Events will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet. Check the Waverly Health Center Facebook page for details.

