Waverly Health Center offers variety of presentations to publc

WAVERLY -- A variety of events is taking place at Waverly Health Center.

On Jan. 17, the Parkinson's Singing Group will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. The group is open to anyone who wants to sing and meets every Monday. For more information, call (319) 483-4118.

On Jan. 18, "Stress Less and Thrive" is the topic of the Speakers Series from 6 to 8 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet. Participants will learn how to identify sources of stress and the tools that build resilience and balance Guest speaker is WHC Community Health Specialist Sheena Frey. It is free; masks required. To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh, or dial in by phone: +1 304-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 568 303#.

An Advance Care Planning Clinic takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 by appointment only. WHC offers free assistance on the process of completing a living will or medical power of attorney. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID.

“Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” is from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20. The free presentation is in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab, or dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#

Masks are required. Registration is requested at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/FitAgain or (319) 483-1360.

