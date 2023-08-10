WAVERLY – The Waverly Health Center will host its Parkinson’s singing group and a clinic focused on advance care planning.
The singing is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 14. In the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the health center, 312 Ninth St. S.W. Anyone is welcome to participate. Park in the Red Lot, use the Tendrils Event entrance near the pharmacy drive-up window and then take the elevator to the fourth floor.
The free clinic, happening 3-5 p.m. Aug. 16, is for anyone wanting help with the advance directive process. Assistance will be offered to those interested in learning more about living will and medical power of attorneys. Clinics are held by appointment only. Call 319-352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Photos: 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
Festivalgoers watch as the Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Scythian performs the Kids Show during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
Festivalgoers dance as Scythian performs the Kids Show during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, makes a throw in the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, waves to the crowd after clearing 28 feet and winning the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers sample whiskey during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Blacksmith Uncle Stinky works on a piece for a festivalgoer during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Children climb on the rock wall during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
