WAVERLY – The Waverly Health Center will host its Parkinson’s singing group and a clinic focused on advance care planning.

The singing is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 14. In the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the health center, 312 Ninth St. S.W. Anyone is welcome to participate. Park in the Red Lot, use the Tendrils Event entrance near the pharmacy drive-up window and then take the elevator to the fourth floor.

The free clinic, happening 3-5 p.m. Aug. 16, is for anyone wanting help with the advance directive process. Assistance will be offered to those interested in learning more about living will and medical power of attorneys. Clinics are held by appointment only. Call 319-352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.

