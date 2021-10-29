Waverly Health Center offers classes, support groups

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the following support groups and classes next week:

Tuesday

Alzheimer's/dementia and caregiver support group, 12:30-1:30 p.m. via conference call; (312) 874-7636, enter 88704 when prompted.

Breastfeeding class, 6-8 p.m. in the Carstensen-Gruben room; fee is $20; call (319) 352-4953 to register.

Thursday

Heartsaver-CPR and AED, 5-9 p.m.; fee is $60, with an additional $25 for those who also opt for first aid training; call (319) 352-4939 to register and to get more information.

These classes do not fulfill the requirement for health care professionals.

