WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center is offering Heartsaver CPR and AED training for non-health care providers to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The class will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

The training is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. The fee is $60.

Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the course from the American Heart Association. These classes do not fulfill the requirement for health care professionals.

Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required by calling (319) 352-4939. Participants can download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.

