 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly Health Center October Speakers Series focuses on sleep apnea

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Jeff Reinitz

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY – The Waverly Health Center October Speakers Series presentation “Sleep Apnea: More Than Just Snoring” will be presented by Kenny Rodriguez, M.D., Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Kenny Rodriguez

Rodriguez_kenny

Dr. Rodriguez will discuss the difference between snoring and sleep apnea, how to improve your quality of life and overall health, and nonsurgical treatments for both sleep apnea and snoring. He will also share about surgical treatment options.

Location is the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet. To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh or dial +1 302-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 563 303#

This presentation is free and open to the public. With questions, call (319) 483-1360. Masks are required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Cedar River Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News