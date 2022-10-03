Waverly Health Center October Speakers Series focuses on sleep apnea

WAVERLY – The Waverly Health Center October Speakers Series presentation “Sleep Apnea: More Than Just Snoring” will be presented by Kenny Rodriguez, M.D., Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Dr. Rodriguez will discuss the difference between snoring and sleep apnea, how to improve your quality of life and overall health, and nonsurgical treatments for both sleep apnea and snoring. He will also share about surgical treatment options.

Location is the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet. To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh or dial +1 302-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 563 303#

This presentation is free and open to the public. With questions, call (319) 483-1360. Masks are required.