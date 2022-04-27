Waverly Health Center Names Spotlight on Values Award Winners

WAVERLY – Five members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named March/April Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.

Michelle Osterhaus of Waterloo, walk-in clinic, was recognized for the value of compassion.

Dani Panning of Janesville, medical/surgical, was recognized for the value of enthusiasm.

David Shepherd of Waverly, environmental services, was recognized for the value of excellence.

Lynicia Koop of Aplington, birthing center, was recognized for the value of integrity.

Dr. Troy Ivey of Waverly, general surgery clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.

WHC has adopted six values that include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations, which can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.

